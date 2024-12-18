Toledo visits No. 15 Houston following Lewis' 21-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -29.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits No. 15 Houston after Sam Lewis scored 21 points in Toledo's 93-87 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Cougars are 5-0 on their home court. Houston ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by J'wan Roberts averaging 3.0.

The Rockets are 2-2 on the road. Toledo ranks fifth in the MAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Javan Simmons averaging 2.1.

Houston averages 77.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 77.3 Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 13.4 percentage points above the 34.9% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16 points.

Lewis is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.