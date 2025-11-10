Toledo travels to Wright State for non-conference showdown

Toledo Rockets (0-2) at Wright State Raiders (1-1)
Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Wright State for a non-conference matchup.
Wright State finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 15-18 overall. The Raiders gave up 76.4 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.
Toledo went 11-9 in MAC play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 13.1 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
