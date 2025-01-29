Toledo takes down Ohio 86-83 behind 15 points apiece from Hubbard, Lewis, Wilson and Ford

Breaking: Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters

Seth Hubbard scored 15 points off of the bench to help the Toledo Rockets over the Ohio Bobcats 86-83 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
Jan 29, 2025
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Seth Hubbard, Sam Lewis, Bryce Ford and Sonny Wilson each scored 15 points to help Toledo get past Ohio 86-83 on Tuesday night.

Hubbard also added nine rebounds for the Rockets (12-8, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Wilson went 7 of 14 from the field while he also had six rebounds. Lewis went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Bobcats (11-9, 5-3) were led in scoring by AJ Brown and Jackson Paveletzke with 22 points apiece. Shereef Mitchell finished with 12 points.

Wilson's layup with 11:29 left in the second half gave Toledo the lead for good at 63-62.

These two teams both play Saturday. Toledo hosts Northern Illinois and Ohio visits Miami (Ohio).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

