Toledo takes down Ohio 86-83 behind 15 points apiece from Hubbard, Lewis, Wilson and Ford

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Seth Hubbard, Sam Lewis, Bryce Ford and Sonny Wilson each scored 15 points to help Toledo get past Ohio 86-83 on Tuesday night.

Hubbard also added nine rebounds for the Rockets (12-8, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Wilson went 7 of 14 from the field while he also had six rebounds. Lewis went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).