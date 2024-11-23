Toledo squares off against UCSD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Toledo play at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Rockets are 5-1 in non-conference play. Toledo ranks eighth in the MAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Adams averaging 4.2.

The Tritons are 4-2 in non-conference play. UCSD is eighth in the Big West scoring 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 9.5.

Toledo's average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UCSD allows. UCSD averages 72.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.7 Toledo allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Rockets.

Tyler McGhie is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Tritons.

___

