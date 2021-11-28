springfield-news-sun logo
Toledo squares off against Northwestern Ohio

news
48 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets are set to battle the Racers of NAIA school Northwestern Ohio

Northwestern Ohio vs. Toledo (5-1)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets will be taking on the Racers of NAIA member Northwestern Ohio. Toledo is coming off a 79-70 win in Nassau over Coastal Carolina in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Ryan Rollins has averaged 21.3 points and 4.7 rebounds this year for Toledo. JT Shumate is also a key contributor, with 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ryan Rollins has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo went 5-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Rockets scored 72.2 points per contest in those nine games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

