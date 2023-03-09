X
Toledo secures 91-75 victory in Mid-American Tournament

2 hours ago
Setric Millner Jr. and El Farmer had 19 points each in top-seeded Toledo’s 91-75 win against eighth-seeded Miami (Ohio) on Thursday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. and El Farmer had 19 points each in top-seeded Toledo's 91-75 win against eighth-seeded Miami (Ohio) on Thursday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Millner had seven rebounds for the Rockets (26-6). Farmer was 5 of 6 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to add 19 points. JT Shumate shot 7 for 10 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding three blocks. It was the 15th victory in a row for the Rockets.

Morgan Safford led the way for the RedHawks (12-20) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux added 16 points and six rebounds for Miami. Julian Lewis also had 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Toledo led 48-33 at halftime, with Millner scoring 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

