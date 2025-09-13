Toledo scores school-record 43 points in 2nd quarter on way to 60-0 win over Morgan State

Gleason threw for 174 of the Rockets' 297 yards passing while no Toledo running back had over 49 yards despite a 260 team total. Javon Brown had 94 yards receiving.

The FCS Bears (0-3) were 0-for-12 on third downs.

Toledo led just 3-0 after the first quarter then scored touchdowns on all six of its second-quarter possessions.

The last time Toledo shut out an opponent it came in a 37-0 win over Long Island University to open the 2022 season.

