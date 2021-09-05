Toledo rolls past Norfolk State behind two blocked-punt TDs

Toledo returned two blocked punts for touchdowns and the Rockets breezed to a 49-10 victory over FCS-member Norfolk State in a season opener on Saturday.

Toledo led 7-0 with 6:50 left in the first quarter when DeMeer Blankumsee blocked a Ryan Richter punt that was scooped up by Maxen Hook and returned 25 yards for a TD. The Spartans answered with a nine-play 75-yard drive that culminated with Juwan Carter's 47-yard scoring strike to Justin Smith to make it 14-7. But lightning struck again when Maxen blocked a punt that was scooped up by Justin Clark and returned 13 yards for a score. Dequan Finn added a 24-yard TD run with 27 seconds left before halftime to make it 28-7.