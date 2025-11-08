Toledo Rockets welcome the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Sunday

Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (0-1)
Toledo, Ohio; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Gonzaga.
Toledo finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 24-9 overall. The Rockets gave up 63.3 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.
Gonzaga went 24-11 overall with an 11-4 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 10.6 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from deep.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
