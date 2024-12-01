Toledo Rockets face the No. 10 Maryland Terrapins

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Maryland and Toledo play at Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Rockets have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Toledo is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Terrapins are 7-0 in non-conference play. Maryland is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Toledo makes 39.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (34.0%). Maryland averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Kaylene Smikle is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Terrapins.

