Toledo officers shoot, kill suspect in homicide of woman after pursuit, police say

Police said they contacted Alderman and he agreed to meet, but he later refused to do so. SWAT detectives sent to his home saw him driving off shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, police said. Police tried to stop him, but he fled and later stuck a handgun out of his window and pointed it in the direction of officers, police said. An officer fired a round into the rear window of Alderman's vehicle, police said.

He later abruptly stopped the vehicle, got out and pointed a gun at officers, police said. Four officers then fired, and he fell to the ground.

Alderman began to get back up and again pointed the weapon at officers, and they continued to fire, causing him to fall again with the gun in his hand, still pointed at officers, police said. Eventually they were able to kick the weapon out of his hand, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, and two officers are seeking medical attention for hearing loss sustained during the events, police said. The officers' information, body-worn camera footage and dash-cam footage will be released later, officials said.