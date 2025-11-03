Toledo hosts South Alabama to begin season

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo starts the season at home against South Alabama.

Toledo went 18-15 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets shot 46.4% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

South Alabama finished 13-6 in Sun Belt action and 8-6 on the road last season. The Jaguars gave up 64.6 points per game while committing 13.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.