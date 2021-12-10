Toledo goes up against Richmond

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Spiders points over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RYAN: Ryan Rollins has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last five games. He's also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Toledo is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Rockets are 2-2 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Richmond defense has forced 13.4 turnovers per game overall this year and 13.7 per game over its last three.