Toledo faces Tulane in Bahamas

STEPPING UP: The explosive Jalen Cook is averaging 21.8 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is also a big contributor, producing 17 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Rockets have been led by Ryan Rollins, who is averaging 19.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cook has had his hand in 49 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.