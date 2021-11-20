Toledo faces Charlotte in Bahamas

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Jahmir Young has put up 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Rockets are led by Ryan Rollins, who is averaging 18.3 points and four rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Young has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.