Toledo defeats Miami (Ohio) 97-63

Eian Elmer finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks (15-15, 9-8). Mekhi Cooper added eight points for Miami (OH). Bradley Dean finished with eight points.

Toledo took the lead with 18:35 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 54-24 at halftime, with Maddox racking up 11 points. Cochran scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.