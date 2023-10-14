Toledo becomes bowl eligible for the 14th consecutive season after win over Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Peny Boone scored on a 3-yard run with 1:31 remaining for Toledo's only touchdown in a 13-6 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

Toledo (6-1, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) became bowl eligible for the 14th consecutive season — the eighth-longest streak in the FBS. It's the second longest among Group of Five schools behind Boise State's 25.

Boone carried it 22 times for 148 yards and Dequan Finn was 15 of 27 passing for 166 yards for Toledo, which won its sixth straight game after a 30-28 loss to Illinois in an opener.

Luke Pawlak made a 26-yard field goal to give Toledo a 3-0 lead and he made it 6-3 on a 27-yarder with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter. Jackson Courville's 26-yard field goal tied it at 6-all with 4:56 left before Boone capped a six-play, 72-yard drive.

Kiael Kelly completed just 4 of 16 passes for 38 yards with an interception for Ball State (1-6, 0-3). The Cardinals were held to just 205 total yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll