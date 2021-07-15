Toddler sitting in high chair shot in the head at Ohio home

Benjamin Richardson, 26, of Lorain, was charged with felonious assault in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday in Lorain. It wasn't known Thursday if he has retained an attorney.

Authorities said Richardson — who is believed to be a relative of the child — had been seen near the home with what was described as a shotgun just before the shooting occurred. No other injuries were reported, and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.