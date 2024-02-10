Todd scores 20, Arkansas State defeats Ohio 100-87

Led by Taryn Todd's 20 points, the Arkansas State Red Wolves defeated the Ohio Bobcats 100-87 on Saturday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd had 20 points in Arkansas State's 100-87 win over Ohio on Saturday night.

Todd also contributed seven rebounds for the Red Wolves (11-14). Derrian Ford scored 19 points, shooting 8 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Izaiyah Nelson had 17 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.

The Bobcats (13-11) were led by Jaylin Hunter, who posted 20 points and eight assists. Ohio also got 17 points from Ajay Sheldon. In addition, AJ Clayton finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

