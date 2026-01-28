Todd Monken will be the next Cleveland Browns head coach, AP source says

Monken had been Baltimore’s offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He first interviewed on Jan. 10 and had a second interview on Jan. 20. He has also interviewed for Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator opening and was tied to the New York Giants offensive coordinator spot after John Harbaugh was named coach.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase were also finalists.

Monken is the seventh coach hired by owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam since they bought the franchise in 2012. The previous six compiled a 73-139-1 regular-season record, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

The Browns were 5-12 this season and 8-26 the past two years.

Cleveland interviewed 10 people for the opening after Kevin Stefanski was fired on Jan. 5.

Stefanski — who was hired as Atlanta’s coach — had a 46-58 record. He was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and ’23.

Stefanski was also the first Cleveland coach to last at least six seasons since Sam Rutigliano (1978 through the midway point of the 1984 season).

Cleveland also talked to former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees (who has joined Stefanski in Atlanta), Mike McDaniel, Aden Durde, Dan Pitcher, Jesse Minter, Grant Udinski and Anthony Lynn.

Monken, Schwartz, Udinski and Scheelhaase received second interviews. Udinski withdrew his name from consideration on Monday to remain in Jacksonville as offensive coordinator.

The Browns had second interviews scheduled with McDaniel and Minter before both canceled. McDaniel, who was Miami’s coach for four seasons, will be the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator while Minter was named Baltimore’s head coach after two seasons directing the Chargers’ defense.

Monken does have previous history with the Browns, serving as offensive coordinator on Freddie Kitchens’ staff in 2019. He went to the University of Georgia from 2020-22 and was the offensive coordinator when the Bulldogs won the national title in 2021 and ’22.

The Ravens were second in the league this season in rushing yards per game (156.6 yards) and 11th in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. Baltimore was the league’s top-ranked offense in 2024, when it became the first team in NFL history to have at least 4,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in the same season.

Monken also has worked in Jacksonville (2007-10) and Tampa Bay (2016-17). He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2011-13 and had a 13-26 record.

