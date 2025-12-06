TJ Nadeau scores 26 to help Detroit Mercy defeat Cleveland State 71-59

CLEVELAND (AP) — TJ Nadeau scored 26 points as Detroit Mercy beat Cleveland State 71-59 on Saturday.
Nadeau also had five rebounds for the Titans (4-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Orlando Lovejoy scored 17 points and added six assists.
The Vikings (3-8, 0-2) were led by Jaidon Lipscomb's 15 points and three steals. Cleveland State also got Preist Ryan totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
