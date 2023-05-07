TJ Friedl's 3-run homer lifts Reds past White Sox 5-3

Reds third baseman Nick Senzel stranded a pair of runners in the first when he retired Benintendi with a diving stop. The White Sox left the bases loaded in the third.

Alberto tied it at 1 with his second homer in the second. Benintendi doubled home Luis Robert Jr. in the third, and Zavala’s leadoff drive in the fourth made it 3-1 White Sox.

Lodolo allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He hit three batters, struck out three and walked one.

Friedl's homer was the sixth allowed by Clevinger in the pitcher's last four starts.

OUCH

It was the fourth time that Lodolo hit three or more batters. Only six pitchers since 1901 have had more such games in their career. This was Lodolo’s 26th career game.

TRAINERS ROOM:

White Sox: DH Eloy Jiménez was hospitalized early Saturday with abdominal pain. ... 3B Yoán Moncada (back) played five innings at third base for Triple-A Charlotte and went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a walk. Moncada will play more innings on Sunday then be re-evaluated after Monday's off day.

Reds: OF Jake Fraley was scratched with lower back stiffness. Henry Ramos started in left in his place. ... OF Wil Myers was reinstated from the IL after recovering from COVID-19.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.00 ERA) will oppose White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (0-3, 5.97 ERA) in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP