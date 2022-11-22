Titans offensive coordinator working until something changes

The Titans host Cincinnati (6-4) on Sunday in a rematch of the divisional game the Bengals won with a field goal as time expired, ending the bid of the then-AFC's No. 1 seed to host the conference championship game for the first time in franchise history.

Tennessee sits atop the AFC South going for a third straight title, something that hasn't been done since the franchise's first three seasons in the old AFL. The Titans are third in the AFC, and Vrabel said they're focused on Cincinnati even as they understand they have things outside of football to handle.

“This is where we are at right now,” Vrabel said. “That could obviously change.”

NOTES: The Titans activated undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak out of Iowa to practice Tuesday. He hurt his right kicking leg attempting a field goal in June after making 19 of 24 kicks during the offseason program. He remains on the physically unable to perform list. Kicker Randy Bullock missed the Green Bay game with an injured right calf, and the Titans signed veteran Josh Lambo, who missed an extra point at Lambeau Field and was waived Monday. Vrabel said who kicks Sunday has yet to be determined.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL