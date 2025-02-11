Timberwolves miss first 16 shots, make just 2 field goals in first quarter against Cavaliers

The Timberwolves missed their first 16 shots from the field before All-Star Anthony Edward drained a 3-pointer with 4:56 left. By then, the Cavs were already leading 24-8.

Minnesota didn't get its second bucket until Naz Reid dropped a layup at the buzzer. Edwards, who was questionable with a sore hip, finished 1 of 7 from the field and the Timberwolves were just 2 of 21 in the opening period.

The two field goals were a season-low in the NBA for a first quarter, and Minnesota's 12 points matched the club's fewest in the opening 12 minutes this season.

Oklahoma City held Phoenix to 1-of-13 shooting in the third quarter on Feb. 5.

