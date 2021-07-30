Timberwolves deal Rubio on draft night without draft picks

His production on the court was as low as ever in his career, though he did serve as a valuable mentor to rookie Anthony Edwards, who frequently raved about Rubio’s savviness and leadership. Rubio found a better groove under new coach Chris Finch, who took over in February, while Russell was sidelined by injury.

General manager Gersson Rosas, who was not allowed to discuss the Rubio deal because it had not yet been finalized by the league, said he was confident Edwards would still have a strong support system in place.

“In our business, change is a reality, and our guys understand that,” Rosas said. “Any moves that we make are to get better.”

ESPN also reported that the Timberwolves reached a post-draft agreement on a two-way contract with former Colorado point guard and Minnesota native McKinley Wright IV.

The last time the Timberwolves didn't have a first-round pick was 2012, in completion of a 2005 trade that sent Sam Cassell to the Los Angeles Clippers for Marko Jaric and Lionel Chambers.

With the No. 7 overall selection that originally belonged to the Timberwolves, the Warriors selected 18-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga out of the G League.

