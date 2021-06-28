springfield-news-sun logo
Tigers visit the Indians following Skubal's strong showing

news | 10 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Detroit looks to follow up a dominant outing by Sunday starter Skubal

Detroit Tigers (34-44, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (41-33, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (0-2, 10.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -139, Tigers +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Skubal. Skubal went seven innings, giving up one run on one hit with nine strikeouts against Houston.

The Indians are 22-14 against AL Central teams. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .262.

The Tigers are 14-24 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .300, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .344.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Shane Bieber earned his fifth victory and Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Matthew Boyd registered his sixth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 16 home runs and is slugging .519.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .230 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

