Tigers take home losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.87 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -234, Guardians +192; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

Detroit has a 17-8 record in home games and a 33-20 record overall. The Tigers are sixth in the AL with 63 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Cleveland has a 29-22 record overall and a 15-14 record in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 10 doubles and 12 home runs for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 8 for 33 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana has five doubles, six home runs and 27 RBIs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 16 for 43 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.