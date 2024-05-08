Tigers play the Guardians after Ibanez's 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -139, Tigers +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians after Andy Ibanez's four-hit game on Tuesday.

Cleveland has a 23-13 record overall and an 11-6 record in home games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .316.

Detroit has a 19-17 record overall and an 11-8 record on the road. The Tigers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.33.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 8-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 16 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Wenceel Perez is 11-for-33 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.