Tigers meet the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

Cleveland has gone 6-10 in home games and 16-19 overall. The Guardians are 9-16 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Detroit is 16-18 overall and 8-11 in road games. The Tigers have a 12-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Tigers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has seven doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 12-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.