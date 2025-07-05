Tigers extend Guardians' losing streak to 8 games with homers from Pérez and McKinstry

Wenceel Pérez and Zach McKinstry homered as the Detroit Tigers extended the Cleveland Guardians' losing streak to eight games, 2-1 on Friday
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Wenceel Pérez and Zach McKinstry homered as the Detroit Tigers extended the Cleveland Guardians' losing streak to eight games, 2-1 on Friday night.

José Ramírez went deep for the Guardians, who are on their longest skid since dropping nine straight in 2021.

Tyler Holton (4-3) pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball to earn the win. Will Vest went 1 1/3 innings for his 14th save in 17 opportunities.

Steven Kwan gave the Guardians some hope in the ninth with a two-out double down the left-field line, but Kyle Manzardo hit a grounder to Vest for the final out.

Detroit's Reese Olson made his first start since May 17 and allowed only one run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander was out nearly seven weeks due to right ring finger inflammation.

Pérez tied it at 1 in the third inning with a drive to center field off Cleveland starter Slade Cecconi (3-4). McKinstry then led off the fourth by connecting on a curve ball over the wall in right-center for his second go-ahead homer of the season.

Ramírez snapped an 0-for-21 drought when he put a 94.8 mph fastball from Olson into the right field stands for his 14th homer of the season. It was also the first time he had gone deep since June 14 at Seattle.

Cecconi went six innings and threw a career-high 105 pitches. He gave up six hits and struck out five.

Key moment

Cleveland had the bases loaded with two out in the eight inning, but Daniel Schneemann grounded out to second baseman Gleyber Torres on the first pitch of the at-bat to end the frame.

Key stat

The AL Central-leading Tigers are 6-0 this season when McKinstry homers.

Up next

RHP Casey Mize (8-2, 2.86 ERA) takes the hill for Detroit against Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (5-6, 4.27).

