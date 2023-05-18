X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 4

Fairfield 5, Centerville 2

Lebanon 1, Hamilton 0, 8 innings

Milford 5, Cin. Oak Hills 2

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Coventry 10, Akr. SVSM 7

Alliance Marlington 1, Aurora 0

Canfield 7, Mogadore Field 1

Parma Hts. Holy Name 9, Lodi Cloverleaf 3

Region 6

Bryan 6, Napoleon 0

Lima Bath 4, Defiance 2

Tallmadge 10, Elyria Cath. 0

Region 7

Thornville Sheridan 10, Athens 1

Division III

Region 9

Canfield South Range 6, Poland Seminary 5

LaGrange Keystone 2, Jeromesville Hillsdale 0

Warren Champion 2, Cortland Lakeview 0

Wooster Triway 9, Akr. Manchester 2

Region 10

Sherwood Fairview 7, Van Buren 2

Region 11

Portsmouth W. 7, Williamsport Westfall 1

Region 12

Casstown Miami East 8, Waynesville 7

Region 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9, Carey 7

Region 15

Portsmouth Notre Dame 5, Waterford 0

Racine Southern 7, Reedsville Eastern 3

Region 16

Rockford Parkway 6, Minster 2

