Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryan 50, Archbold 19

Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 39

Cin. Hughes 78, Cin. Purcell Marian 72

Cin. Riverview East 66, Cin. SCPA 22

Cin. Seven Hills 51, Miami Valley Christian Academy 37

Collins Western Reserve 50, Ashland Mapleton 49

Cols. Northland 74, Cols. Whetstone 49

Cols. St. Charles 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50

Fairfield Christian 60, Philo 54

Greenwich S. Cent. 63, New London 24

Middlefield Cardinal 56, Mantua Crestwood 42

Monroeville 60, Norwalk St. Paul 47

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 58, Elyria First Baptist Christian 28

Napoleon 33, Sylvania Southview 20

Northside Christian 66, Granville Christian 56

Orange 37, Beachwood 32

Sugar Grove Berne Union 46, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

Tree of Life 62, Delaware Christian 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

