Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 53, Bristol 30

Antwerp 50, Edgerton 30

Arcadia 38, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 36

Ashland 35, Lexington 34

Ashland Crestview 55, Bluffton 32

Atwater Waterloo 34, Mineral Ridge 20

Barnesville 48, Rayland Buckeye 42

Batavia 58, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46

Bellbrook 61, Brookville 16

Belmont Union Local 53, Martins Ferry 19

Brookfield 53, Newton Falls 25

Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Bradford 7

Chesapeake 39, S. Point 26

Cin. Madeira 62, Blanchester 27

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41, Bishop Fenwick 36

Cin. Mt. Healthy 48, Bethel-Tate 29

Coldwater 47, New Bremen 36

Collins Western Reserve 40, Ashland Mapleton 23

Cols. DeSales 34, Bishop Watterson 26

Columbiana 63, Leetonia 26

Convoy Crestview 55, Bluffton 32

Cortland Lakeview 42, Jefferson Area 31

Creston Norwayne 49, West Salem Northwestern 36

Day. Meadowdale 67, Day. Belmont 32

Delphos St. John's 44, Ft. Recovery 37

Doylestown Chippewa 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 12

Elida 44, Lima Bath 37

Fayetteville-Perry 67, Manchester 27

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Cory-Rawson 26

Frankfort Adena 56, Jackson 54

Franklin Furnace Green 31, Portsmouth Sciotoville 21

Fremont Ross 65, Tol. St. Ursula 31

Ft. Loramie 38, Anna 32

Garrettsville Garfield 60, Columbiana Crestview 49

Girard 45, Canfield S. Range 35

Hanoverton United 56, E. Palestine 19

Harrod Allen E. 66, Ada 28

Haviland Wayne Trace 57, Hicksville 31

Holgate 39, Pettisville 28

Howard E. Knox 43, Mansfield Christian 33

Kenton 56, Celina 47

Kings Mills Kings 60, Lebanon 59

Kinsman Badger 61, Fairport Harbor Harding 37

Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Williamsburg 44

Leesburg Fairfield 59, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41

Leipsic 37, Columbus Grove 34

Lima Shawnee 54, Defiance 33

Lodi Cloverleaf 32, Akr. Springfield 30

Lowellville 64, Sebring McKinley 26

Mansfield Sr. 55, Wooster 52

Maria Stein Marion Local 52, New Knoxville 18

McComb 46, Arlington 39

Minster 40, St. Henry 25

Montpelier 46, Edon 37

New London 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 40

New Paris National Trail 45, Arcanum 28

New Philadelphia 57, Mansfield Madison 39

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, St. Marys Memorial 48

Painesville Riverside 70, Geneva 23

Parma 60, Parma Hts. Holy Name 32

Peninsula Woodridge 46, Mogadore Field 35

Poland Seminary 36, Hubbard 22

Portsmouth 56, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39

Richmond Edison 57, Heartland Christian 47

Rockford Parkway 44, Versailles 26

Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Peebles 50

Sherwood Fairview 55, Defiance Tinora 47

St. Clairsville 51, Bellaire 50

Steubenville 40, Oak Glen, W.Va. 26

Union City Mississinawa Valley 83, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 19

Vienna Mathews 44, Cortland Maplewood 36

Warren Champion 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 29

Waterford 66, Reedsville Eastern 45

Wellsville 49, Lisbon David Anderson 40

Wilmington 64, Goshen 47

Windham 52, Ashtabula St. John 38

Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Lisbon Beaver 21

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Shadyside 50

Youngs. Liberty 65, Campbell Memorial 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Deer Park vs. Cin. Oyler, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

