Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collins Western Reserve 71, New London 60

Cols. Patriot Prep 66, Cols. KIPP 53

Foxfire 44, Columbus Torah Academy 33

Grove City Christian 69, Columbus International 43

Hillsboro 62, Washington C.H. 50

Monroeville 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 52

Norwalk St Paul 50, Plymouth 38

Orange 62, Cle. Collinwood 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. Cin. Seven Hills, ppd. to Feb 8th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

