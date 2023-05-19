Thursday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Akr. Hoban 1, Akr. Ellet 0
Austintown Fitch 2, Solon 1
Can. Glenoak 14, Macedonia Nordonia 4
Chardon 6, Can. McKinley 2
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10, Twinsburg 0
Green 3, Stow-Munroe Falls 1
Hunting Valley University 5, Mentor 2
Louisville 5, Uniontown Lake 1
Massillon Jackson 8, N. Can. Hoover 0
Mayfield 2, Aurora 1
Wadsworth 11, Akr. Firestone 1
Region 2
Ashville Teays Valley 5, Lancaster 2
Region 3
Avon Lake 3, Amherst Steele 0
Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Cle. John Hay 0
Lakewood 7, N. Olmsted 2
Wooster 4, Parma Normandy 1
Region 4
Cin. Elder 5, Cin. Sycamore 1
Cin. Moeller 10, Cin. NW 0
Cin. Princeton 7, Oxford Talawanda 1
Kettering Fairmont 3, Xenia 2
Lebanon 11, Middletown 0
Mason 10, Cin. Anderson 0
Milford 13, Hamilton 1
Vandalia Butler 3, Miamisburg 1
Division II
Region 7
Johnstown-Monroe 13, Whitehall-Yearling 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 10, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0
Region 8
Batavia 7, Cin. McNicholas 6
Newark Licking Valley 4, Caledonia River Valley 2
Region 10
Division III
Region 11
Chillicothe Zane Trace 10, Albany Alexander 0
Ironton 13, Peebles 0
Lucasville Valley 10, Piketon 5
Minford 7, Portsmouth W. 4
Oak Hill 4, Lynchburg-Clay 0
Portsmouth 14, Belpre 0
South Point 3, Williamsport Westfall 2
Wheelersburg 10, Seaman N. Adams 0
Winchester Eastern 4, Wellston 2
Region 12
Arcanum 4, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Brookville 1, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Fredericktown 6, London Madison Plains 0
Grandview Hts. 2, Marion Pleasant 0
Heath 5, Amanda-Clearcreek 1
Waynesville 2, Norwood 0
Williamsburg 11, Cin. Purcell Marian 1
Division IV
Region 13
Ashtabula St. John 17, Wellsville 5
Bristolville Bristol 10, Lisbon David Anderson 3
Heartland Christian 10, Cortland Maplewood 3
Lake Center Christian 12, Louisville Aquinas 0
McDonald 6, E. Can. 5
New Middletown Spring. 16, Kinsman Badger 6
Vienna Mathews 7, Lowellville 5
Warren JFK 12, Salineville Southern 0
Region 14
Columbus Grove 15, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Convoy Crestview 2, Rockford Parkway 1, 8 innings
Defiance Ayersville 2, Kalida 1
Edgerton 12, Edon 5
Maria Stein Marion Local 3, Minster 2
Montpelier 12, Stryker 2
New Bremen 2, Fort Recovery 1
Pandora-Gilboa 15, Dola Hardin Northern 5
Pioneer N. Central 2, Antwerp 1
St. Henry 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Region 15
Attica Seneca E. 2, Plymouth 1
Lucas 12, New London 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 10, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 1
Sycamore Mohawk 13, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 1