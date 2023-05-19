X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Akr. Hoban 1, Akr. Ellet 0

Austintown Fitch 2, Solon 1

Can. Glenoak 14, Macedonia Nordonia 4

Chardon 6, Can. McKinley 2

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10, Twinsburg 0

Green 3, Stow-Munroe Falls 1

Hunting Valley University 5, Mentor 2

Louisville 5, Uniontown Lake 1

Massillon Jackson 8, N. Can. Hoover 0

Mayfield 2, Aurora 1

Wadsworth 11, Akr. Firestone 1

Region 2

Ashville Teays Valley 5, Lancaster 2

Region 3

Avon Lake 3, Amherst Steele 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Cle. John Hay 0

Lakewood 7, N. Olmsted 2

Wooster 4, Parma Normandy 1

Region 4

Cin. Elder 5, Cin. Sycamore 1

Cin. Moeller 10, Cin. NW 0

Cin. Princeton 7, Oxford Talawanda 1

Kettering Fairmont 3, Xenia 2

Lebanon 11, Middletown 0

Mason 10, Cin. Anderson 0

Milford 13, Hamilton 1

Vandalia Butler 3, Miamisburg 1

Division II

Region 7

Johnstown-Monroe 13, Whitehall-Yearling 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 10, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Region 8

Batavia 7, Cin. McNicholas 6

Newark Licking Valley 4, Caledonia River Valley 2

Region 10

Division III

Region 11

Chillicothe Zane Trace 10, Albany Alexander 0

Ironton 13, Peebles 0

Lucasville Valley 10, Piketon 5

Minford 7, Portsmouth W. 4

Oak Hill 4, Lynchburg-Clay 0

Portsmouth 14, Belpre 0

South Point 3, Williamsport Westfall 2

Wheelersburg 10, Seaman N. Adams 0

Winchester Eastern 4, Wellston 2

Region 12

Arcanum 4, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Brookville 1, W. Liberty-Salem 0

Fredericktown 6, London Madison Plains 0

Grandview Hts. 2, Marion Pleasant 0

Heath 5, Amanda-Clearcreek 1

Waynesville 2, Norwood 0

Williamsburg 11, Cin. Purcell Marian 1

Division IV

Region 13

Ashtabula St. John 17, Wellsville 5

Bristolville Bristol 10, Lisbon David Anderson 3

Heartland Christian 10, Cortland Maplewood 3

Lake Center Christian 12, Louisville Aquinas 0

McDonald 6, E. Can. 5

New Middletown Spring. 16, Kinsman Badger 6

Vienna Mathews 7, Lowellville 5

Warren JFK 12, Salineville Southern 0

Region 14

Columbus Grove 15, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0

Convoy Crestview 2, Rockford Parkway 1, 8 innings

Defiance Ayersville 2, Kalida 1

Edgerton 12, Edon 5

Maria Stein Marion Local 3, Minster 2

Montpelier 12, Stryker 2

New Bremen 2, Fort Recovery 1

Pandora-Gilboa 15, Dola Hardin Northern 5

Pioneer N. Central 2, Antwerp 1

St. Henry 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Region 15

Attica Seneca E. 2, Plymouth 1

Lucas 12, New London 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 10, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 1

Sycamore Mohawk 13, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 1

