Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Coventry 26, Cle. Garrett Morgan 0

Akr. SVSM 10, CVCA 0

Alliance Marlington 23, Painesville Harvey 0

Aurora 10, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Beloit West Branch 12, Ashtabula Edgewood 5

Canal Fulton Northwest 6, Streetsboro 3

Canfield 10, Perry 0

Hubbard 10, Chardon NDCL 2

Parma Hts. Holy Name 14, Norton 7

Warren Howland 15, Alliance 11

Youngs. Ursuline 5, Jefferson Area 0

Region 6

Fairview Park Fairview 15, Rocky River 9

Tallmadge 25, Bay Village Bay 0

Tontogany Otsego 13, Port Clinton 0

Region 8

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3, Bellefontaine 0

Caledonia River Valley 2, Heath 0

Granville 10, Newark Licking Valley 2

Marengo Highland 6, Carroll Bloom-Carroll 2

New Richmond 9, Wilmington 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 27, Urbana 0

St. Paris Graham 2, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 9, Day. Carroll 2

Division III

Region 9

Akr. Manchester 7, Doylestown Chippewa 3

Andover Pymatuning Valley 6, Garrettsville Garfield 5

Brookfield 7, Rootstown 5

Canfield South Range 16, Columbiana Crestview 0

Columbiana 5, Hanoverton United 1

Cortland Lakeview 14, Ravenna SE 7

Creston Norwayne 14, Ashland Mapleton 4

Jeromesville Hillsdale 9, Columbia Station Columbia 1

Loudonville 17, Sullivan Black River 10

Poland Seminary 15, Can. South 5

Warren Champion 18, Burton Berkshire 0

West Salem Northwestern 4, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

Wickliffe 18, Beachwood 2

Wooster Triway 21, Navarre Fairless 0

Region 11

Barnesville 12, Beverly Fort Frye 2

Belpre 3, Chillicothe Southeastern 2

Bidwell River Valley 4, Pomeroy Meigs 3

Byesville Meadowbrook 9, Bellaire 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 2, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Portsmouth 0

Frankfort Adena 9, Minford 2

Ironton 10, Ironton Rock Hill 5

McDermott Northwest 10, Winchester Eastern 0

Portsmouth W. 2, Nelsonville-York 0

Richmond Edison 9, West Lafayette Ridgewood 3

S. Webster 16, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Uhrichsville Claymont 10, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0

Wellston 6, Piketon 0

Wheelersburg 22, Chesapeake 0

Williamsport Westfall 9, Leesburg Fairfield 4

Division IV

Region 13

Fremont St. Joseph 7, Elmore Woodmore 2

Lakeside Danbury 10, Old Fort 4

Region 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 13, McComb 0

Carey 12, Arcadia 7

Continental 9, Columbus Grove 2

Convoy Crestview 16, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Defiance Ayersville 2, Pettisville 1

Edgerton 14, Edon 2

Miller City 5, Holgate 2

Montpelier 10, Antwerp 2

New London 11, Attica Seneca E. 0

Sycamore Mohawk 3, New Riegel 1

Tiffin Calvert 11, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 1

Van Wert Lincolnview 11, Leipsic 0

W. Unity Hilltop 4, Hicksville 1

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 5, Shadyside 2

Caldwell 4, Newcomerstown 0

Strasburg-Franklin 12, New Matamoras-Frontier 0

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 2

Region 16

Ft. Loramie 10, New Paris National Trail 4

Minster 10, Lima Cent. Cath. 0

New Bremen 9, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Rockford Parkway 18, Dola Hardin Northern 1

Russia 10, Sidney Lehman Catholic 0

St. Henry 17, Ada 0

