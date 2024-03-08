Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division III=
Castalia Margaretta 48, Canal Winchester Harvest 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Liberty Center 18
Division IV=
Berlin Hiland 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 23
Ft. Loramie 33, Russia 29
Loudonville 46, Lakeside Danbury 40
Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37
New Middletown Spring. 34, Richmond Hts. 31
Waterford 53, Newark Cath. 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
