Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division III=

Castalia Margaretta 48, Canal Winchester Harvest 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Liberty Center 18

Division IV=

Berlin Hiland 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 23

Ft. Loramie 33, Russia 29

Loudonville 46, Lakeside Danbury 40

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

New Middletown Spring. 34, Richmond Hts. 31

Waterford 53, Newark Cath. 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

