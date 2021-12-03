Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 51, Akr. North 15
Akr. Ellet 45, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 32
Akr. Springfield 48, Akr. Coventry 36
Andover Pymatuning Valley 76, Southington Chalker 39
Arcanum 67, Camden Preble Shawnee 43
Batavia 71, Goshen 65
Belmont Union Local 64, Cambridge 30
Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Cortland Maplewood 36
Bluffton 59, Ft. Jennings 19
Bradford 35, New Paris National Trail 25
Brookfield 48, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46
Bryan 55, Paulding 43
Caldwell 65, Barnesville 58
Caledonia River Valley 56, Bellville Clear Fork 49
Columbiana 54, Lisbon David Anderson 9
Columbus Grove 58, Harrod Allen E. 52
Cory-Rawson 49, Vanlue 8
Doylestown Chippewa 61, Jeromesville Hillsdale 9
Genoa Area 47, Tontogany Otsego 22
Greenwich S. Cent. 47, New London 38
Hanoverton United 58, Leetonia 23
Ironton Rock Hill 44, Ironton 42
Legacy Christian 56, Day. Jefferson 9
Lodi Cloverleaf 86, Mogadore Field 48
Marion Harding 54, Galion 23
Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Wooster 52
Mineral Ridge 60, Campbell Memorial 59, OT
Montpelier 41, Pioneer N. Central 35
Mowrystown Whiteoak 47, Manchester 35
Mt. Vernon 46, Mansfield Sr. 43
New Bremen 44, Ft. Recovery 32
New Hope Christian 37, Liberty Christian Academy 6
New Lebanon Dixie 46, Ansonia 30
New Philadelphia 61, Ashland 30
Newton Falls 34, Heartland Christian 26
Norton 49, Peninsula Woodridge 23
Norwalk 38, Collins Western Reserve 27
Oregon Clay 49, Lima Sr. 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Kenton 51
Peebles 59, Fayetteville-Perry 47
Pemberville Eastwood 46, Elmore Woodmore 43
Poland Seminary 53, Hubbard 15
Portsmouth W. 58, McDermott Scioto NW 33
Proctorville Fairland 58, S. Point 47
S. Webster 67, Lucasville Valley 41
Shelby 47, Marion Pleasant 31
Sherwood Fairview 41, Hicksville 33
St. Clairsville 39, Martins Ferry 33
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Toronto 25
Swanton 48, Metamora Evergreen 36
Tipp City Bethel 43, Covington 38
Waverly 50, Minford 47
Youngs. Valley Christian 32, E. Palestine 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/