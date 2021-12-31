Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 66, Peninsula Catholic, Va. 53

Alliance Marlington 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37

Amherst Steele 71, Berea-Midpark 64

Antwerp 58, Edon 38

Bay Village Bay 60, Massillon Perry 55

Bloom-Carroll 68, Cameron, W.Va. 32

Centerville 53, Huber Hts. Wayne 46

Chardon 77, Geneva 58

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 69, Kettering Alter 58

Cle. Hts. 83, Sacred Heart Prep, Calif. 81

Cle. St. Ignatius 57, Bishop Manogue, Nev. 29

Clinton, Tenn. 74, Cin. St. Xavier 59

Collins Western Reserve 48, Huron 47

Continental 44, Cory-Rawson 41

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, E. Cle. Shaw 51

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 76, Madison 70

Cuyahoga Hts. 54, Fairport Harbor Harding 45

Delaware Hayes 54, Mt. Vernon 49

Delta 59, Millbury Lake 28

Dublin Jerome 65, Bishop Hartley 31

Elyria 43, Lorain 41

Fairfield 59, Hamilton Ross 45

Findlay 81, Sandusky 65

Green 67, Solon 57

Grove City 47, South 35

Hicksville 45, Edgerton 37

Hilliard Davidson 47, Westerville Cent. 41

Howard E. Knox 50, Grove City Christian 49, OT

Jackson Center 61, Anna 46

Johnstown Northridge 53, Cardington-Lincoln 36

Kettering Fairmont 81, Fairborn 26

Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, OT

Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Lorain Clearview 40

Martins Ferry 71, Barnesville 49

Massillon Tuslaw 71, Hartville Lake Center Christian 56

McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Marysville 38

Minster 62, Houston 42

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, McComb 60, OT

N. Can. Hoover 31, Louisville 30

New Lexington 60, Nelsonville-York 44

New Matamoras Frontier 70, Toronto 61

Newark Licking Valley 61, Philo 47

Orange 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 48

Painesville Riverside 67, Eastlake North 58

Pemberville Eastwood 45, Bellevue 42

Peninsula Woodridge 49, Medina Highland 44

Perrysburg 55, Rossford 54

Ravenna SE 56, Brookfield 38

Richmond Edison 46, E. Palestine 35

Richwood N. Union 61, Bellefontaine 38

Shadyside 79, Bellaire 67

Sidney Lehman 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 37

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 68, Friendship Christian, Tenn. 48

St. Henry 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 49

Struthers 47, Youngs. Liberty 45

Stryker 57, Montpelier 28

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Amanda-Clearcreek 51

Vestavia Hills, Ala. 62, Hamilton 42

W. Jefferson 62, Morral Ridgedale 46

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 43

Ayersville Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Defiance Ayersville 68, Miller City 38

Third Place=

Tol. Christian 70, N. Baltimore 42

C.D. Hawhee Classic=

Bishop Ready 50, Circleville Logan Elm 38

Gallipolis Gallia 61, Chillicothe Unioto 56

Minford 54, Piketon 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minerva vs. Can. South, ccd.

Tol. Whitmer vs. Sylvania Northview, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
4
Civil War era New Year’s Eve ball returning to Clark County this year
5
Unemployment rates in Clark and Champaign drop to lowest point during...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top