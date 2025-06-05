Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division IV=

Spring. Kenton Ridge 9, Hillsboro 0

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division V=

Baltimore Liberty Union 4, New Franklin Manchester 2

Wheelersburg 15, Oak Harbor 2

___

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

