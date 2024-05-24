Thursday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Massillon Jackson 3, Can. Glenoak 0
N. Can. Hoover 9, Mayfield 2
Twinsburg 3, Dover 0
Wooster 7, Cle. St. Ignatius 2
Region 2
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 1, Pickerington North 0
Powell Olentangy Liberty 4, Dublin Scioto 0
Region 3
Avon 1, N. Royalton 0
Tol. St. Francis 4, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0
Tol. Whitmer 9, Sylvania Northview 8
Region 4
Cin. Elder 13, Centerville 2
Cin. Moeller 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 6
Mason 5, Troy 0
Vandalia Butler 1, Loveland 0
Division II
Region 6
Bellville Clear Fork 8, Upper Sandusky 1
Defiance 2, Maumee 0
Huron 9, Tiffin Columbian 6
Napoleon 7, Bryan 6
Sandusky Perkins 8, Ontario 6, 9 innings
St. Marys Memorial 4, Lexington 3
Region 8
Cin. Indian Hill 5, Bellbrook 0
Hamilton Badin 6, Tipp City Tippecanoe 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 3, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0
Division III
Region 10
Bucyrus Wyford 7, Castalia Margaretta 5
Coldwater 7, Pemberville Eastwood 3
Findlay Liberty Benton 7, Haviland Wayne Trace 4
Marengo Highland 6, Newark Cath. 5
Millbury Lake 10, Tontogany Otsego 6
Oak Harbor 5, Milan Edison 4
Tol. Ottawa Hills 8, Archbold 1
Region 11
Lynchburg-Clay 5, Winchester Eastern 1
Minford 12, Williamsport Westfall 2
Portsmouth 2, Chillicothe Southeastern 0
Wheelersburg 13, Wellston 0
Region 12
Heath 9, W. Jefferson 0
Division IV
Region 13
Jeromesville Hillsdale 16, Ashtabula St. John 1
Lake Center Christian 12, Dalton 7
Warren JFK 2, Mineral Ridge 0