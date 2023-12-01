Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 45, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32
Akr. North 46, Beachwood 42
Andover Pymatuning Valley 47, Bristol 27
Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Smithville 32
Belpre 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 49
Bradford 38, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25
Bucyrus 61, Vanlue 30
Bucyrus Wynford 45, Howard E. Knox 33
Caldwell 55, Beallsville 27
Cameron, W.Va. 67, Belmont Union Local 62, OT
Campbell Memorial 22, Sebring McKinley 10
Canal Winchester 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 39
Carey 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39
Celina 50, Lima Perry 33
Cin. Deer Park 49, Cin. Hughes 20
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 34
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 40, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 9
Columbiana 47, E. Palestine 20
Columbiana Crestview 67, Lowellville 18
Columbus Grove 68, Elida 47
Cortland Maplewood 54, Vienna Mathews 14
Crown City S. Gallia 65, Franklin Furnace Green 46
Delphos Jefferson 47, Kalida 37
E. Liverpool 57, Lisbon Beaver 4
Edgerton 43, Pettisville 35
Elmore Woodmore 46, Kansas Lakota 43, OT
Findlay 47, St. Marys Memorial 23
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 49, Haviland Wayne Trace 34
Georgetown 57, Blanchester 41
Gibsonburg 67, Tiffin Calvert 40
Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Milan Edison 51
Hamler Patrick Henry 59, Defiance 20
Hanoverton United 57, Lisbon David Anderson 19
Heartland Christian 41, Newton Falls 35
Hubbard 43, Akron Garfield 35
Kinsman Badger 70, Fairport Harbor Harding 21
Lakeside Danbury 37, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 23
Leavittsburg LaBrae 60, Niles McKinley 35
Leipsic 53, Arlington 51
Liberty Center 54, W. Unity Hilltop 19
Lima Bath 53, Spencerville 41
Marietta 74, Nelsonville-York 50
Martins Ferry 54, St. Clairsville 25
McDonald 59, Youngs. Liberty 36
Milford 61, Loveland 27
Mineral Ridge 38, Girard 33
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Goshen 58
N. Baltimore 32, Tol. Woodward 21
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, Plymouth 20
New Middletown Spring. 58, Brookfield 33
New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 23
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Morral Ridgedale 23
Old Fort 64, Fremont St. Joseph 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Van Buren 35
S. Webster 58, Raceland, Ky. 50
Seaman N. Adams 59, Fayetteville-Perry 33
Southeastern 50, McArthur Vinton County 46
St. Paris Graham 64, DeGraff Riverside 55
Tol. Bowsher 46, Metamora Evergreen 39
Vincent Warren 52, New Lexington 29
Warren Champion 51, Poland Seminary 39
Warsaw River View 60, Coshocton 26
Waverly 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 39
Waynesville 57, Middletown Madison Senior 47
Wellston 56, Corning Miller 18
Wellsville 51, Youngs. Valley Christian 15
Wintersville Indian Creek 44, Steubenville 38
Woodlan, Ind. 50, Hicksville 16
Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Akr. East 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/