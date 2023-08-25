Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 13, Bedford 12

Avon Lake 37, Cle. Benedictine 15

Cols. Eastmoor 28, Cols. KIPP 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

