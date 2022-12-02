springfield-news-sun logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 44, Akr. Coventry 41

Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Cortland Maplewood 17

Apple Creek Waynedale 48, Doylestown Chippewa 41

Arcadia 47, Arlington 25

Belmont Union Local 81, Cambridge 17

Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, Hubbard 28

Blanchester 60, Georgetown 27

Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Rossford 35

Botkins 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

Bryan 47, Paulding 15

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Richmond Edison 29

Casstown Miami E. 54, Sidney Lehman 22

Chardon 57, Struthers 55

Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Lebanon 46

Cols. DeSales 50, Cols. Northland 26

Day. Christian 46, Yellow Springs 5

Day. Meadowdale 63, East Dayton Christian School 11

Day. Stivers 55, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 26

Defiance Tinora 55, Continental 36

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Van Buren 20

Fostoria 64, Genoa Area 18

Hannibal River 73, Barnesville 41

Hanoverton United 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 22

Huron 42, Milan Edison 34

Kinsman Badger 57, Fairport Harbor Harding 31

Legacy Christian 45, Franklin Middletown Christian 19

Leipsic 44, Convoy Crestview 36

Lima Bath 60, Van Wert 33

Linsly, W.Va. 49, Bellaire 40

Lisbon David Anderson 32, E. Palestine 31

Martins Ferry 54, St. Clairsville 52

McDonald 61, Heartland Christian 15

Metamora Evergreen 37, Swanton 29

Mogadore Field 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 41

New Bremen 45, Ft. Recovery 39

New Matamoras Frontier 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

New Middletown Spring. 45, Brookfield 35

New Paris National Trail 48, Bradford 13

Olmsted Falls 50, Reynoldsburg 40

Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Kenton 39

Pickerington Cent. 67, Reynoldsburg 36

Poland Seminary 51, Warren Champion 22

Rockford Parkway 47, New Knoxville 29

Salineville Southern 59, Columbiana 40

Seaman N. Adams 55, Peebles 51

Sherwood Fairview 65, Hicksville 15

Southington Chalker 40, Bristol 27

St. Marys Memorial 48, Celina 30

Tipp City Bethel 62, Covington 42

Wapakoneta 45, Defiance 34

Warren Howland 60, Girard 31

Wauseon 51, Oak Harbor 12

Wellsville 35, Leetonia 34

Wilmington 46, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24

Wintersville Indian Creek 68, E. Liverpool 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

