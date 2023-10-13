Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 15, Lorain 12
Canfield 34, Warren Howland 7
Cin. Taft 41, Cin. Aiken 0
Cle. Glenville 40, Cle. JFK 0
Cle. John Marshall 56, Cle. E. Tech 28
Day. Dunbar 52, Day. Belmont 0
Geneva 42, Madison 21
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 38, Union City Mississinawa Valley 21
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 40, Parma Normandy 37
Portsmouth Sciotoville 39, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Riverside Stebbins 0
Tol. Rogers 48, Tol. Bowsher 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/