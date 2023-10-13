Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 15, Lorain 12

Canfield 34, Warren Howland 7

Cin. Taft 41, Cin. Aiken 0

Cle. Glenville 40, Cle. JFK 0

Cle. John Marshall 56, Cle. E. Tech 28

Day. Dunbar 52, Day. Belmont 0

Geneva 42, Madison 21

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 38, Union City Mississinawa Valley 21

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 40, Parma Normandy 37

Portsmouth Sciotoville 39, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Riverside Stebbins 0

Tol. Rogers 48, Tol. Bowsher 19

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

