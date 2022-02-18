Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookfield 80, Warren Champion 57
Caldwell 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 54
Cin. Colerain 46, Milford 44
Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 50
Eastlake North 83, Kirtland 69
Findlay 93, Millbury Lake 67
Fredericktown 63, Loudonville 57
Louisville 58, Can. Cent. Cath. 47
Malvern 79, Lisbon David Anderson 37
Mantua Crestwood 56, Akr. Springfield 52
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Marion Elgin 48
Pandora-Gilboa 48, Continental 36
Perry 74, Jefferson Area 61
Richwood N. Union 53, Galion Northmor 36
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 67, St. Clairsville 43
Youngs. Mooney 63, Hubbard 50
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Loveland 45, Cin. La Salle 40
Middletown 86, Cin. St. Xavier 84
Division III=
Region 12=
Spring. Shawnee 49, Covington 26
Division IV=
Region 16=
Cin. Christian 71, Hamilton New Miami 52
Cin. College Prep. 92, Cin. SCPA 32
Fayetteville-Perry 57, Lockland 45
Franklin Middletown Christian 78, Cin. Oyler 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Defiance Tinora vs. Pettisville, ccd.
Edgerton vs. Holgate, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/