Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield 80, Warren Champion 57

Caldwell 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 54

Cin. Colerain 46, Milford 44

Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 50

Eastlake North 83, Kirtland 69

Findlay 93, Millbury Lake 67

Fredericktown 63, Loudonville 57

Louisville 58, Can. Cent. Cath. 47

Malvern 79, Lisbon David Anderson 37

Mantua Crestwood 56, Akr. Springfield 52

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Marion Elgin 48

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Continental 36

Perry 74, Jefferson Area 61

Richwood N. Union 53, Galion Northmor 36

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 67, St. Clairsville 43

Youngs. Mooney 63, Hubbard 50

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Loveland 45, Cin. La Salle 40

Middletown 86, Cin. St. Xavier 84

Division III=

Region 12=

Spring. Shawnee 49, Covington 26

Division IV=

Region 16=

Cin. Christian 71, Hamilton New Miami 52

Cin. College Prep. 92, Cin. SCPA 32

Fayetteville-Perry 57, Lockland 45

Franklin Middletown Christian 78, Cin. Oyler 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Defiance Tinora vs. Pettisville, ccd.

Edgerton vs. Holgate, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Last of UDF’s founding family members dies at 101
2
Top ways to save on groceries, as food prices soar
3
SUV stolen out of Clark County involved in police chase, crash in...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top