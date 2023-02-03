X
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 65, Windham 47

Anna 55, Botkins 35

Antwerp 41, Hicksville 24

Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Creston Norwayne 32

Arcadia 48, Vanlue 16

Arcanum 55, Newton Local 26

Archbold 52, Swanton 17

Athens 49, McArthur Vinton County 35

Atwater Waterloo 62, Mineral Ridge 35

Bellbrook 52, Waynesville 40

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, McDonald 33

Brookfield 56, Newton Falls 37

Bryan 60, Metamora Evergreen 22

Bucyrus Wynford 63, Plymouth 28

Caldwell 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 31

Casstown Miami E. 44, Covington 39

Chesapeake 61, Gallipolis Gallia 28

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61, Cle. VASJ 47

Clyde 38, Oak Harbor 35

Cols. DeSales 50, Bishop Ready 36

Columbiana 39, Leetonia 20

Columbiana Crestview 58, Garrettsville Garfield 52, OT

Convoy Crestview 50, Ottoville 39

Defiance Tinora 39, Paulding 33

Delphos Jefferson 62, Van Wert Lincolnview 33

Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 18

Doylestown Chippewa 62, Rittman 14

Edgerton 53, Defiance Ayersville 50

Elmore Woodmore 55, Rossford 18

Findlay 54, Oregon Clay 20

Fostoria 57, Millbury Lake 49

Gibsonburg 35, Old Fort 31

Girard 44, Canfield S. Range 35

Hanoverton United 52, E. Palestine 26

Kings Mills Kings 57, Morrow Little Miami 41

Kinsman Badger 43, Southington Chalker 28

Lakeside Danbury 70, Fremont St. Joseph 46

Lebanon 51, Cin. Winton Woods 47

Leipsic 51, Ada 15

Lowellville 57, Sebring McKinley 20

Martins Ferry 50, Bellaire, Mich. 36

McComb 58, N. Baltimore 31

Mechanicsburg 61, W. Liberty-Salem 45

Middletown Madison Senior 45, Eaton 39

Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 29

Norwalk St. Paul 35, Sandusky St. Mary 21

Pettisville 33, Montpelier 23

Rayland Buckeye 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 51

Richmond Edison 40, Cambridge 37

Russia 43, Ft. Loramie 40

S. Point 30, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20

Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 30

Sherwood Fairview 47, Haviland Wayne Trace 31

Smithville 44, Dalton 36

Spencerville 42, Harrod Allen E. 40

St. Marys Memorial 53, Elida 34

Tontogany Otsego 33, Genoa Area 31

Ursuline Academy 38, Bishop Fenwick 34

Van Buren 67, Arlington 36

Versailles 54, New Knoxville 19

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40, Bradford 22

W. Unity Hilltop 48, Stryker 34

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 51, Frankfort Adena 29

Waterford 54, Glouster Trimble 14

Wauseon 45, Delta 24

Wellsville 47, Lisbon David Anderson 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

