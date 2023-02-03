Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 65, Windham 47
Anna 55, Botkins 35
Antwerp 41, Hicksville 24
Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Creston Norwayne 32
Arcadia 48, Vanlue 16
Arcanum 55, Newton Local 26
Archbold 52, Swanton 17
Athens 49, McArthur Vinton County 35
Atwater Waterloo 62, Mineral Ridge 35
Bellbrook 52, Waynesville 40
Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, McDonald 33
Brookfield 56, Newton Falls 37
Bryan 60, Metamora Evergreen 22
Bucyrus Wynford 63, Plymouth 28
Caldwell 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 31
Casstown Miami E. 44, Covington 39
Chesapeake 61, Gallipolis Gallia 28
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61, Cle. VASJ 47
Clyde 38, Oak Harbor 35
Cols. DeSales 50, Bishop Ready 36
Columbiana 39, Leetonia 20
Columbiana Crestview 58, Garrettsville Garfield 52, OT
Convoy Crestview 50, Ottoville 39
Defiance Tinora 39, Paulding 33
Delphos Jefferson 62, Van Wert Lincolnview 33
Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 18
Doylestown Chippewa 62, Rittman 14
Edgerton 53, Defiance Ayersville 50
Elmore Woodmore 55, Rossford 18
Findlay 54, Oregon Clay 20
Fostoria 57, Millbury Lake 49
Gibsonburg 35, Old Fort 31
Girard 44, Canfield S. Range 35
Hanoverton United 52, E. Palestine 26
Kings Mills Kings 57, Morrow Little Miami 41
Kinsman Badger 43, Southington Chalker 28
Lakeside Danbury 70, Fremont St. Joseph 46
Lebanon 51, Cin. Winton Woods 47
Leipsic 51, Ada 15
Lowellville 57, Sebring McKinley 20
Martins Ferry 50, Bellaire, Mich. 36
McComb 58, N. Baltimore 31
Mechanicsburg 61, W. Liberty-Salem 45
Middletown Madison Senior 45, Eaton 39
Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 29
Norwalk St. Paul 35, Sandusky St. Mary 21
Pettisville 33, Montpelier 23
Rayland Buckeye 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 51
Richmond Edison 40, Cambridge 37
Russia 43, Ft. Loramie 40
S. Point 30, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20
Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 30
Sherwood Fairview 47, Haviland Wayne Trace 31
Smithville 44, Dalton 36
Spencerville 42, Harrod Allen E. 40
St. Marys Memorial 53, Elida 34
Tontogany Otsego 33, Genoa Area 31
Ursuline Academy 38, Bishop Fenwick 34
Van Buren 67, Arlington 36
Versailles 54, New Knoxville 19
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40, Bradford 22
W. Unity Hilltop 48, Stryker 34
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 51, Frankfort Adena 29
Waterford 54, Glouster Trimble 14
Wauseon 45, Delta 24
Wellsville 47, Lisbon David Anderson 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.
___
