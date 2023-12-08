Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 59, Akr. Firestone 27

Andover Pymatuning Valley 76, Ashtabula St. John 45

Arcanum 47, Ansonia 41

Arlington 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 42

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Tiffin Calvert 42

Batavia Clermont NE 49, Blanchester 24

Bellaire 63, Lisbon Beaver 33

Bellbrook 55, Monroe 29

Bellevue 55, Clyde 43

Belmont Union Local 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 19

Beverly Ft. Frye 59, Linsly, W.Va. 33

Bryan 68, Paulding 31

Cin. Anderson 68, Cin. West Clermont 25

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Ironton 28

Cols. Patriot Prep 39, Sugar Grove Berne Union 35

Columbiana 51, Lisbon David Anderson 20

Columbiana Crestview 60, Youngs. Liberty 15

Convoy Crestview 57, Leipsic 22

Cortland Maplewood 53, Bristol 41

Cory-Rawson 58, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 25

Day. Meadowdale 57, Day. Dunbar 25

Delphos Jefferson 52, Spencerville 40

Dola Hardin Northern 33, N. Baltimore 25

Doylestown Chippewa 66, Dalton 20

E. Palestine 51, Youngs. Valley Christian 11

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Vanlue 11

Frankfort Adena 68, New Boston Glenwood 19

Franklin Furnace Green 56, Oak Hill 22

Hamilton Ross 64, Franklin 34

Hanoverton United 41, Leetonia 12

Kinsman Badger 50, Vienna Mathews 19

Lakeside Danbury 59, New Riegel 21

Leavittsburg LaBrae 51, Garrettsville Garfield 18

Lebanon 58, Cin. Walnut Hills 47

Leesburg Fairfield 49, RULH 25

Lima Bath 41, Van Wert 19

Logan 58, Albany Alexander 33

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Delphos St. John's 15

McDonald 35, Lowellville 31

Metamora Evergreen 46, Swanton 17

Mineral Ridge 65, Sebring McKinley 16

Minster 35, Coldwater 22

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Ashland Crestview 7

New Bremen 40, Ft. Recovery 29

New Middletown Spring. 53, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 25

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, Willard 43

Newton Falls 46, Campbell Memorial 24

Notre Dame, Ky. 35, Cin. St. Ursula 33

Oak Harbor 43, Genoa Area 40

Old Fort 49, Elmore Woodmore 45, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Kenton 40

Portsmouth Notre Dame 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 36

Proctorville Fairland 77, Ironton Rock Hill 25

Rockford Parkway 47, New Knoxville 26

S. Point 48, Chesapeake 30

Salineville Southern 57, Wellsville 33

Seaman N. Adams 55, S. Webster 44

Sidney 54, Xenia 24

Southeastern 41, Lucasville Valley 25

St. Henry 57, Versailles 47

Steubenville 57, E. Liverpool 24

Stewart Federal Hocking 63, Reedsville Eastern 34

W. Union 48, Latham Western 13

Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Martins Ferry 50, OT

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Sarahsville Shenandoah 26

Youngs. Chaney High School 56, Hubbard 43

Youngs. East 44, Cortland Lakeview 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

