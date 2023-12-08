Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 59, Akr. Firestone 27
Andover Pymatuning Valley 76, Ashtabula St. John 45
Arcanum 47, Ansonia 41
Arlington 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 42
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Tiffin Calvert 42
Batavia Clermont NE 49, Blanchester 24
Bellaire 63, Lisbon Beaver 33
Bellbrook 55, Monroe 29
Bellevue 55, Clyde 43
Belmont Union Local 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 19
Beverly Ft. Frye 59, Linsly, W.Va. 33
Bryan 68, Paulding 31
Cin. Anderson 68, Cin. West Clermont 25
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44, Ironton 28
Cols. Patriot Prep 39, Sugar Grove Berne Union 35
Columbiana 51, Lisbon David Anderson 20
Columbiana Crestview 60, Youngs. Liberty 15
Convoy Crestview 57, Leipsic 22
Cortland Maplewood 53, Bristol 41
Cory-Rawson 58, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 25
Day. Meadowdale 57, Day. Dunbar 25
Delphos Jefferson 52, Spencerville 40
Dola Hardin Northern 33, N. Baltimore 25
Doylestown Chippewa 66, Dalton 20
E. Palestine 51, Youngs. Valley Christian 11
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Vanlue 11
Frankfort Adena 68, New Boston Glenwood 19
Franklin Furnace Green 56, Oak Hill 22
Hamilton Ross 64, Franklin 34
Hanoverton United 41, Leetonia 12
Kinsman Badger 50, Vienna Mathews 19
Lakeside Danbury 59, New Riegel 21
Leavittsburg LaBrae 51, Garrettsville Garfield 18
Lebanon 58, Cin. Walnut Hills 47
Leesburg Fairfield 49, RULH 25
Lima Bath 41, Van Wert 19
Logan 58, Albany Alexander 33
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Delphos St. John's 15
McDonald 35, Lowellville 31
Metamora Evergreen 46, Swanton 17
Mineral Ridge 65, Sebring McKinley 16
Minster 35, Coldwater 22
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Ashland Crestview 7
New Bremen 40, Ft. Recovery 29
New Middletown Spring. 53, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 25
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, Willard 43
Newton Falls 46, Campbell Memorial 24
Notre Dame, Ky. 35, Cin. St. Ursula 33
Oak Harbor 43, Genoa Area 40
Old Fort 49, Elmore Woodmore 45, OT
Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Kenton 40
Portsmouth Notre Dame 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 36
Proctorville Fairland 77, Ironton Rock Hill 25
Rockford Parkway 47, New Knoxville 26
S. Point 48, Chesapeake 30
Salineville Southern 57, Wellsville 33
Seaman N. Adams 55, S. Webster 44
Sidney 54, Xenia 24
Southeastern 41, Lucasville Valley 25
St. Henry 57, Versailles 47
Steubenville 57, E. Liverpool 24
Stewart Federal Hocking 63, Reedsville Eastern 34
W. Union 48, Latham Western 13
Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Martins Ferry 50, OT
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Sarahsville Shenandoah 26
Youngs. Chaney High School 56, Hubbard 43
Youngs. East 44, Cortland Lakeview 38
