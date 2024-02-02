Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 63, Bucyrus Wynford 49

Cle. E. Tech 44, E. Cle. Shaw 30

Cols. KIPP 63, Cols. Cristo Rey 40

Galion 67, Sparta Highland 61

Ironton St. Joseph 68, Portsmouth Clay 64, OT

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Bishop Watterson 47

Lucasville Valley 49, Waverly 42

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, Bucyrus 38

Sycamore Mohawk 62, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13

Upper Sandusky 35, Attica Seneca E. 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

