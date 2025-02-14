Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 10=
Ashland def. Mansfield, forfeit
Celina 58, Wapakoneta 45
Elida 52, Bowling Green 23
Lima Shawnee 45, Defiance 35
Maumee 51, Tol. Rogers 49
Norwalk 75, Tol. Waite 12
Notre Dame Academy 83, Holland Springfield 12
Sandusky 75, Mansfield Madison 58
Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Tol. Bowsher 52
Tol. St. Ursula 46, Tol. Scott 27
Region 12=
Hamilton Badin 67, Cin. Turpin 23
Mt. Orab Western Brown 79, Cin. Aiken 37
New Carlisle Tecumseh 65, Fairborn 45
Sidney 65, Trotwood-Madison 23
Division IV=
Region 14=
Bellevue 61, Ontario 21
Bryan 47, Napoleon 35
Clyde 52, Upper Sandusky 48
Kenton 68, Tol. Woodward 12
Sandusky Perkins 80, Vermilion 71, OT
Shelby 56, Lexington 50
St Marys 61, Rossford 17
Wauseon 51, Van Wert 40
Region 15=
Carrollton 53, Byesville Meadowbrook 28
McConnelsville Morgan 51, New Concord John Glenn 42
Millersburg W. Holmes 59, Cambridge 24
Minerva 55, Beaver Local 48
Philo 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32
Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Warsaw River View 25
Zanesville Maysville 54, E. Liverpool 48
Region 16=
Cin. McNicholas 66, Cin. Taft 16
Day. Northridge 67, Eaton 43
Tipp City Bethel 47, Bellefontaine 40
Division V=
Region 17=
Fostoria 57, Pemberville Eastwood 50
Genoa 52, Tontogany Otsego 23
Millbury Lake 44, Oak Harbor 40
Region 18=
Bellville Clear Fork 65, Galion 26
Delta 47, Bluffton 42
Huron 50, Port Clinton 31
Johnstown Northridge 49, Tree of Life 15
Lima Bath 55, Swanton 26
Paulding 53, Archbold 40
Willard 49, Ashland Crestview 37
Region 19=
Albany Alexander 53, Southeastern 43
Barnesville 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 20
Belmont Union Local 56, Coshocton 7
Bidwell River Valley 68, Ironton Rock Hill 33
Chesapeake 43, West Union 32
Chillicothe Huntington 33, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26
Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Navarre Fairless 43
Minford 62, Pomeroy Meigs 24
Piketon 45, Williamsport Westfall 35
Richmond Edison 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44
Wheelersburg 50, Oak Hill 5
Region 20=
Cin. Mariemont 56, Cin. Country Day 22
Cin. Summit 58, Cin. Christian 38
Frankfort Adena 54, McDermott Scioto NW 21
Ironton 67, New Lexington 48
Seaman N. Adams 69, Wellston 24
Division VI=
Region 22=
Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Hicksville 27
Region 23=
Belpre 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 27
Canal Winchester Harvest 85, Cols. Grandview Hts. 46
Dawson-Bryant High School 49, Leesburg Fairfield 36
Mowrystown Whiteoak 59, Peebles 47
RULH 63, Nelsonville-York 32
Region 24=
Centerburg 42, Mt Gilead 27
Minster 55, Coldwater 35
Newark Cath. 56, Mechanicsburg 46
Division VII=
Region 27=
Crown City S. Gallia 92, Latham Western 18
Fairfield Christian 44, Morral Ridgedale 29
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41, Danville 26
Racine Southern 56, S. Webster 35
Shekinah Christian 49, Northside Christian 24
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Manchester 40
Region 28=
Cols. Wellington 54, Liberty Christian Academy 2
Groveport Madison Christian 36, Granville Christian 32
OTHER=
Bucyrus 48, Crestline 29
Cin. St. Ursula 53, Centerville 50
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 63, Cle. John Marshall 18
Eastlake North 54, Cle. Hay 38
Harrison 53, Loveland 42
Harvest Temple 54, Coshocton Christian 15
Milford (OH) 68, Morrow Little Miami 50
N. Lewisburg Triad 36, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 29
Strongsville 49, Western Reserve Academy 48
Warren Harding 65, Orange 13
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68, Sylvania Northview 26
Wickliffe 46, Fuchs Mizrachi 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/